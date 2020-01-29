National Australia Bank- Report Includes Details of the Company’s Estimated Ict Budgets and Major Ict Contracts

January 29, 2020 [email protected]  Business,  Chemicals-Materials,  Energy,  Finance,  Healthcare,  Machinery-equipment 0

National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank (NAB) offers personal, business, and private banking services to individuals, SMEs, and large corporates. Its major offerings include deposit services, loans and financing, insurance and investment solutions, superannuation services, cards, cash management, currencies and commodities, asset servicing, treasury and foreign exchange, and financial planning. NAB also offers specialist banking services to the health, agribusiness, education, government, franchising, and community service sectors. It has a presence in Australia, New Zealand, the US, Hong Kong, the UK, Singapore, Japan, China, Indonesia, India, and Vietnam. NAB is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Single User License: US $ 1295
This report provides insights into NAB’s digital transformation strategies, accelerator programs, and innovation centers. It also gives an overview of its technology initiatives, covering partnerships and product launches, as well as insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. In addition, the report includes details of the company’s estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Scope of the Report-
– In March 2019, NAB partnered with Western Sydney University to become the exclusive banking and financial services partner for the Launch Pad program. This three-year partnership will focus on driving the innovation ecosystem in Western Sydney, helping startups and small businesses benefit from collaboration opportunities and co-working/innovation spaces.
– In 2018 the bank launched NAB Cloud Guild, a technology training program that enables employees to acquire skills and knowledge on cloud computing in collaboration with Amazon Web Services. The program aims to provide participants with the skills needed to address customer requirements by focusing on areas such as architecture, security, developers, operations, and big data.
– NAB launched an AI-powered budgeting tool for customers of its digital brand UBank. Using the Free2Spend app, customers can gain insight into their total spending across various categories.

Reasons to buy this Report-
– Learn about NAB’s fintech operations, including investments, product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.
– Gain insight into its fintech strategies and innovation initiatives.
– Discover which technology themes are under the group’s focus.