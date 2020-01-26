NASA revealed its 2020 Red Planet Rover, and we are very excited

The red planet 2020 rover that launches for Mars next year would not only look for traces of ancient life but also pave the way for future explorations. The scientists of NASA stated on Friday as they revealed the vehicle.

The rover developed in a big, sterile room at the jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, close to Los Angeles. This is where it is driving tools given in its initial successful test in the last week.

Unveiled to the invited journalists on Friday, it is set to launch in July 2020 from Florida’s Cape Canaveral. This makes it their fifth United States of America rover to land on the red planet seven months later in February.

Matt Wallace, who is the deputy mission leader, confirmed to the AFP that it is developed to look for any life signs, and they are ferrying several different tools that would enable them to understand the chemical and geological context on the surface of the red planet.

Among the gadgets carried on the rover are 23 cameras, two lasers that will enable them to listen to the winds of Martian and lasers used for

