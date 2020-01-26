NASA Ready to send its Graduate Astronauts to Mars, Moon, and Space Station

NASA brought on board 11 new grandaunt astronauts adding up the number of those qualified for spaceflight duties and assignments that will widen the scope of humanity’s horizons in space research for years to come. The fresh astronauts successfully finished two years of basic training in the required field and are the first to be graduated since the Artemis program came on board.

The fresh graduates may be allocated missions headed for the International Space Station, the moon, and most likely, Mars. To achieve a lunar exploration that is sustainable later on in this decade, NASA will assign a first woman and a second man to the moon’s surface by the year 2024. In addition to this, lunar missions are often planned once every year; hence Mars’ human exploration is scheduled for the mid-2030s.

According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, at the graduation ceremony, which took place at the Johnson Space Center, Houston, the individuals are a representation of America’s best. He made it clear that 2020 was going to be the mark of the rebirth of launching American astronauts on rockets owned by Americans from the American soil.

