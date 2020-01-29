Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Narrowbody Aircraft MRO Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Narrowbody Aircraft MRO and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Narrowbody Aircraft MRO, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Narrowbody Aircraft MRO
- What you should look for in a Narrowbody Aircraft MRO solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Narrowbody Aircraft MRO provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- GE Aviation Systems Group Ltd.
- Pratt & Whitney Services Inc.
- GMF AeroAsia
- Rolls Royce Holdings
- Honeywell Aerospace
- Lufthansa Technik
- HAECO ITM Ltd.
- ST Aerospace
- FL Technics Jet JSC
- Air Works LLC
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
By MRO Type (Components, Airframes & Modification, Engines, and Line Maintenance)
By Platform (Military and Commercial)
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
