Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Analysis Report Analysis 2019-2026

The global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

Huawei (China)

Qualcomm (US)

Samsung (South Korea)

Nordic Semiconductor (Norway)

Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel)

Cheerzing (China)

Sercomm (Taiwan)

SIMCom (China)

Sequans Communications (France)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

u-blox (Switzerland)

ZTE (China)

RDA (China)

MediaTek (Taiwan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

Smart Meters

Smart Parking

Smart Street lighting

Segment by Application

Energy & Utilities

Infrastructure

Building Automation

Others

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market report answers the following questions:

