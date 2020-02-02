Narrowband IoT Chipset Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- U-Blox Holding AG, Qualcomm Incorporated, Ericsson, Vodafone Group PLC, Samsung Electronics

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Narrowband IoT Chipset Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Narrowband IoT Chipset market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Narrowband IoT Chipset market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Narrowband IoT Chipset players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Narrowband IoT Chipset industry situations. According to the research, the Narrowband IoT Chipset market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Narrowband IoT Chipset market.

Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market was valued at USD 15.9 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 201.3 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 60.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market include:

U-Blox Holding AG

Qualcomm Incorporated

Ericsson

Vodafone Group PLC

Samsung Electronics

Huawei Technologies

Intel Corporation

Mist base Communication System

Verizon Communications

Nokia Corporation

Sequans Communications S.A.