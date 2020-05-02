Narcolepsy Drugs Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2019 – 2026

Narcolepsy is characterized by several symptoms that include cataplexy, excessive daytime sleepiness, hallucinations, and sleep paralysis. In addition, patients suffering from narcolepsy experience automatic behaviors such as eating, walking, or driving, in a dazed manner. Symptoms differ from patient to patient, and are diagnosed between the ages of 7 and 25.

The global narcolepsy drugs market accounted for around $2,429 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $5,360 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Although narcolepsy is a rare and underdiagnosed chronic condition, many cases have been reported of the people affected by this disease. It was estimated that more than 1 in 2,000 people in the U.S. were affected by narcolepsy in 2012. Increase in severity of the disease and rise in the number of people being affected by narcolepsy are some of the key driving factors of the market.

Furthermore, the availability of reimbursement for FDA-approved prescription medicines is expected to fuel the demand for these drugs. However, lack of awareness regarding the diagnosis and treatment availability hinders the market growth. Conversely, increase in the number of programs by various organizations to spread awareness regarding the importance of early narcolepsy diagnosis is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global narcolepsy drugs market is segmented based on disease type, therapeutics type, and geography. Depending on disease type, the market is categorized into daytime extreme sleepiness, cataplexia, and others. By therapeutics type, it is segregated into central nervous system stimulants, tricyclic antidepressants, sodium oxybate, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, and others. Region wise, the market is examined across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Addrenex Pharmaceuticals, Shire Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc., Bioprojet, and Graymark Healthcare, Inc. have been provided in this report. Product launch and technological advancements are the few strategies adopted by the key players of the global narcolepsy drugs market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Disease Type

o Daytime Extreme Sleepiness

o Cataplexia

o Others

• By Therapeutics Type

o Central Nervous System Stimulants

o Tricyclic Antidepressants

o Sodium Oxybate

o Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

o Others

• By Region

o North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• UK

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Australia

• Japan

• India

• China

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Brazil

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals

• Addrenex Pharmaceuticals

• Shire Plc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Arena Pharmaceuticals

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc.

• Bioprojet

• Graymark Healthcare, Inc.