Naphthalene Sulfonate Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 to 2026

Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market was sized US$ 810 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1100 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 3.46 % during a forecast Period.

Global naphthalene sulfonate market is segmented by form, by application, by end-use and by region. In terms of form, naphthalene sulfonate market is segmented by liquid and powder. Dispersant & wetting agent, surfactants, plasticizer and others are application segment of naphthalene sulfonate market. Building & construction, agriculture, household cleaning, textile and others are the end-use segment of the naphthalene sulfonate market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Naphthalene sulfonate is a derivative of sulfonic acid with naphthalene. It is one of the widely used chemicals for dispersant applications across the globe. Rising demand from the growing construction activities is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing investment in the building & construction industry as well as expansion of household cleaning sector in developing regions is predicted to fuel market growth. However, product is dependent upon the crude oil, hence raw material price fluctuation is the main concern governing revenues for naphthalene sulfonate market players. In addition slight toxic nature may act as a minor restraint to the global naphthalene sulfonate market.

Dispersant & wetting agent segment is expected to dominate the market due to its strong dispersing properties. Naphthalene sulfonate has low surface tension. Dispersant & wetting agents segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace from 2018 to 2026.

Increase in demand from building & construction and agriculture industries. Naphthalene sulfonate is used as a concrete additive in the building & construction industry. Naphthalene sulfonate also plays a vital role in the agriculture industry, as it is used as a primary dispersing agent.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the expansion of end use industries such as building & construction and agriculture among others. The demand for naphthalene sulfonate is expected to surge in developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and Malaysia owing to approval of large scale residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects. Asia-Pacific is to remain the largest market for global naphthalene market, followed by Europe and North America.

CarbonTech Group, Rutgers Group, JFE Chemical Corporation, Epsilon Carbon, DEZA, Enaspol a.s., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Kao Corporation, Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A, Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Koppers Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Nease Co. LLC, MUHU (China) Construction Materials Company Limited, PCC SE, BASF SE, and Acar Kimya VE Tekstil Sanayi Ticaret Ltd Sti. Are key players included in the Naphthalene Sulfonate market.

