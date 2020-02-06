Nanotechnology In Medical Applications Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

The global nanomedical market was valued at $134.4 billion in 2016. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2017-2022, and should reach $293.1 billion by 2022 from $151.9 billion in 2017.

Report Scope:

This report discusses the implications of technology and commercial trends in the context of the current size and growth of the pharmaceutical market, both in global terms and analyzed by the most important national markets. The important technologies supporting nanomedicine are reviewed, and the nature and structure of the nanomedicine industry are discussed with profiles of the leading 60+ companies, including recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. Five-year sales forecasts are provided for the national markets including the major therapeutic categories of products involved. Specific product categories quantified include diagnostics, cancer, CNS, anti-infective agents, cardiovasculars and anti-inflammatories.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for nanotechnology used in medical applications

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– A review of technologies involved, in-depth analysis of applications in practice, and evaluation of future or potential applications

– Information on many significant products in which the nano dimension has made a significant contribution to product effectiveness

– A look at the regulatory environment, healthcare policies, demographics, and other factors that directly affect nanotechnology used in medicine

– Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities

– Coverage of strategies employed by companies specializing in nanomedicine to meet the challenges of this highly competitive market

Summary

Nano-enabled medical products began appearing on the market over a decade ago, and some have become best-sellers in their therapeutic categories. The principal areas in which nanomedical products have made an impact are cancer, CNS diseases, cardiovascular disease and infection control. The Summary Table gives estimates of the historical and current markets for these nanomedicine areas with a forecast through 2022.

The U.S. market is by far the largest in the global nanomedicine market and is set to continue to dominate the world marketplace; however, other national markets are expected to increase their shares over the next five years.

Reasons for Doing the Study

Nanomedicine is already an established market. Unlike some other potential applications of nanotechnology, which are still largely experimental, nanomedicine has already produced some significant products in which the nano dimension has made a significant contribution to product effectiveness. Now that aspects of the nanomedicine market are established, it is appropriate to review the technology, see its practical applications so far, evaluate the participating companies and look to its future.

