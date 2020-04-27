Nanosilver Inks Market | Comprehensive Evaluation of Changing Supply and Demand Scenarios

Nanosilver inks are printing materials, ideal for printing electronic devices on papers or plastics. Nanosilver ink products are ideal for low viscosity printing, flexographic, a feature of gravure, and inkjet printing. These products are specifically engineered for high volume printing techniques such as gravure, offset, and flexographic and are gaining interest to satisfy the demand of high throughput processes, even though they are not in competition with inkjet inks in terms of commercialization and development. As inkjet processing is suitable for high-resolution printing, it is considered as the primary area of focus for a large number of nanosilver ink products available in the industry. Even though the price of printable nanosilver products is comparatively high in context to per weight unit bases, they still deliver a similar level of conductivity when compared with conventional materials, but with less number of materials. In addition, owing to its small size, nanosilver products eases up lower temperature sintering and intrinsically higher resolutions in printed patterns. Although nanosilver inks have been under development, these claims have however, not increased the consumption of printed nanosilver products on a large scale.

Large scale companies such as Agfa-Gevaert N.V. are focusing towards developing innovative nanosilver products in the printing industry. The company recently developed a nanosilver ink SI-P1000x having a superior performance which would allow the users implement miniaturization and certain key applications as well as reduce the cost of the materials used. In addition to its outperformance with silver flake inks, SI-P1000x has been considered as an effective alternative for indium tin oxide (ITO) in display applications. The product would be available in bulk orders later this year. With emerging technologies and enhancement of alternatives, the market for nanosilver inks is becoming increasingly competitive with mature incumbents. Furthermore, fluctuating base metal prices have led to various manufacturers focus towards developing the appropriate technology and implement suitable market strategies in order to benefit from the changing market landscape.

High price of nanosilver products have prevented its use in certain traditional electronic applications, and also haven’t gained any support even during the rapid increase of prices. As most of these modern electronic applications haven’t gained any momentum yet, the industry for nanoslver inks and pastes has to shift its focus towards existing products where nanosilver products have immediate and apparent competitive edge.

Large scale companies such as Bayer MaterialScience have developed nanosilver ink products for inkjet printing applications. Albeit the nanosilver technology plays a prominent role in the inkjet printing industry, such trends might not be seen for other printing techniques. In addition, conventional silver materials are being manufactured into inks which are compatible with printing techniques, such as flexographic and gravure, which lowers the importance of nanosilver technology in the printing industry.