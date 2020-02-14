NanoRobotics Market 2017-2026 | Country Level Analysis, Current Industry Size and Future Prospective with key vendors, drivers and trends

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Nanorobotics Market is accounted for $4.10 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.88 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Growing application of nanotechnology and regenerative medicine, rising acceptance and preferment of entrepreneurship and increasing investments by government and universities are the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, high manufacturing cost may hinder the growth of the market.

Nanorobotics is an evolving technology arena that creates robots or machines which have machinery near to the scale of a nanometre (10−9 meters). It denotes the nanotechnology engineering regulation of planning, designing, and building nanorobots, primarily from molecular components. Nanorobotics is an attractive new field, especially in medicine, which focus on directed drug delivery using nanoscale molecular machines.

By Type, Nanomanipulator is expected to hold considerable market growth during the forecast period. Nanomanipulator is a specialized nanorobot and microscopic viewing system for working with objects on an extremely small scale. Nanomanipulators are mainly used to influence the atoms and molecules and were among the first nanorobotic systems to be commercially accessible. By geography, Europe dominated the highest market share due to rising aging population and rising governmental healthcare expenditure.

Some of the key players in Nanorobotics include Bruker, JEOL, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ginkgo Bioworks, Oxford Instruments, EV Group, Imina Technologies, Toronto Nano Instrumentation, Klocke Nanotechnik, Kleindiek Nanotechnik, Xidex, Synthace, Park Systems, Smaract and Nanonics Imaging

Types Covered:

• Nanomanipulator

• Magnetically Guided

• Bacteria-Based

• Bio-Nanorobotics

Applications Covered:

• Biomedical

• Nanomedicine

• Mechanical

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

