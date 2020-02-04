Nanomedicine Market to Witness a Robust CAGR Growth Between 2013 – 2019

Assessment of the Global Nanomedicine Market

The research on the Nanomedicine marketplace is a detailed evaluation of the several parameters which are most likely to affect the increase of the Nanomedicine market. The current and historic market trends are taken under consideration while predicting the future prospects of this Nanomedicine marketplace. The study introspects the trends that are likely to affect this Nanomedicine market’s development 20XX-20XX, throughout the forecast period.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players may leverage better their position and the data contained in the analysis to come up with growth plans that are impactful. The report gives a comprehensive assessment of the macro-economic and micro factors which are anticipated to affect the rise of this Nanomedicine market.

Overview of the Cloud Computing Market in Healthcare Industry

As per the research report, the global market for cloud computing in the healthcare industry was valued at US$1.82 bn in 2011 and is projected to reach a value of US$6.79 bn by the end of 2018. The market is projected to register a remarkable 21.30% CAGR between 2012 and 2018.

The security of access and data integrity and several other benefits offered by cloud computing are estimated to encourage the growth of the market in the next few years. However, data leakage concerns, data integration and consistency, and data relocation are some of the key factors estimated to restrain the growth of the global cloud computing market in the healthcare industry in the next few years.

At present, the software-as-a-service segment leads the global cloud computing market in the healthcare industry. Nevertheless, the platform-as-a-service segment is estimated to witness substantial growth in the coming years. Furthermore, on the basis of end use, the non-clinical information systems market is projected to lead the global market in the near future.

Among the key geographical segments, North America is estimated grow at a swift pace and account for a massive share in the global market for cloud computing in the healthcare industry in the next few years. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of a large number of biopharmaceutical players. In addition, the rising focus on research and development activities is expected to contribute extensively towards the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

The global market for cloud computing in the healthcare industry is extremely fragmented in nature as no key players hold more than a share of 10% in the market at present. CareCloud, ClearDATA Networks, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, Agfa Healthcare, IBM Corporation, and Merge Healthcare are some of the key players operating in the global cloud computing market in the healthcare industry.

Key Segments of the Global Cloud Computing market in Healthcare Industry

Global Cloud Computing market in Healthcare Industry, by service models

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Global Cloud Computing market in Healthcare Industry, by pricing models

Spot pricing or subscription model

Pay-as-you-go model

Global Cloud Computing market in Healthcare Industry, by end users

Clinical Information systems (CIS) Market EMR PACS RIS Others

Non-clinical Information systems (NCIS) Market RCM Claims management APB Others



Global Cloud Computing market in Healthcare Industry, by Geography

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the coming years

Key highlights of this report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements

Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

