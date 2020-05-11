NAND Flash Memory Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2020 With Analysis By Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience And Forecast To 2024

Market Overview

The NAND Flash Memory Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The current macro trends of AI and machine learning, mobility, and connectivity are favorable to NAND markets and expected to result in memory continuing to increase its share in the semiconductor market.

– Increasing penetration of smart devices due to smart city trends and factory automation require storage of massive amount of data. Consumer technology industry revenue in the U.S to grow by six per cent in 2018, USD 377 billion in retail revenues, according to Consumer Technology Association.

Request for a sample report here @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3583415

– With continuous upgradations in consumer electronics technology the need for smaller size, more reliable and low-cost storage solutions demand is picking up. Newly emerging NVM (Non-Volatile Memory) technologies, offering increased speed and durability compared with NAND, are expected to begin playing a significant role and encroach on the market share of NAND by 2020.

Scope of the Report

3D NAND is the successor to 2D NAND flash memory for storage applications such as smartphones and solid-state storage drives (SSDs). Challenges with 3D stacking remain and the opportunity in scaling concerning the number of layers remain to be seen.

Key Market Trends

Smartphone segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Improving the scaling limits year on year, smartphone manufacturers sell smartphones at a premium by upgrading the memory capacity to boost performance.

– With 5G wireless communication on its way, the use of smartphones would increase multifold, growing the demand for the latest models to raise the bar continuously.

– Samsung, four years after launching the first Universal Flash Storage solution, the 128-gigabyte (GB) eUFS, it has passed the terabyte threshold in smartphone storage using its in-house most advanced 512-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND flash memory.

– Flash Memory storage has become an essential component in smartphones, not only for consumers whose demand for storage keeps on increasing with content creation but also for OEMs from Bill of Materials (BoM) cost perspective. The NAND flash demand has been growing exponentially, primarily driven by the growth of the average capacity in smartphones, which is expected to cross 60GB per smartphone in Q4 2018.

For more Information Visit @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/nand-flash-memory-market-opportunities-and-forecasts-2020-with-analysis-by-current-industry-status-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-target-audience-and-forecast-to-2024-2020-01-09

Asia-Pacific Hold the Largest Market Share

Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for NAND flash in the world. The region has a high demand from almost all the end-user applications alike, primarily led by the demand for smartphones in several developing countries in the region, such as China, India, Indonesia etc.

– There is a high activity from the semiconductor fabrication facilities in countries like China, Korea, and Singapore. Chinese government’s initiatives such as Made in China 2025 has drawn substantial capital from memory manufacturers. The country has set goals to reach USD 305 billion in semiconductor output by 2030, and meet at least 80 of domestic demand for semiconductors are expected to draw more investments into the country.

– Owing to such development in China, several competitors in the region are intensifying their efforts of expansion. For example, as of February 2019, SK Hynix, world’s second largest memory-chip maker, announced that it is planning to invest USD 106 billion to establish four new semiconductor fabrication plants in Seoul, South Korea.

Competitive Landscape

The NAND Flash memory market is dominated by major vendors, such as Intel, Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, SanDisk, SK Hynix, and Toshiba. As the entry barriers in the market are high, the entry of new players is difficult. The existing vendors in the market are investing heavily in the RandD of new and innovative products.

– NAND chip-level players, such as Intel, Micron, Samsung, SanDisk/Toshiba, and SK Hynix have successfully increased profitability and captured additional value through forward integration to the NAND system level, with offerings, such as solid-state drives for enterprise data centers and cloud computing and embedded solutions.

– In December 2018, Samsung released a multi-terabyte 860 QVO SSD built with high-density 4-bit multi-level cell (MLC) NAND flash architecture

– China’s Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC) recieved billions of dollars in funding from the Chinese government and introduced its first 3D NAND technology in 2018.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Direct purchase a single user copy of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3583415