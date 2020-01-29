N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market: In-Depth N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Research Report 2019–2027

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market. All findings and data on the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market available in different regions and countries.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/957?source=atm

The authors of the report have segmented the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Relative non-reactivity and high solvency to make N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone widely applicable worldwide

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone is highly soluble in lower ketones, lower alcohols, ethyl acetate, chloroform, benzene, ether and is moderately soluble in aliphatic hydrocarbons. It is biodegradable and recyclable by distillation and has versatile properties and finds applications in industrial and automotive cleaning, photoresist stripping, graffiti removal and water borne coatings. NMP, owing to its relative non-reactivity and high solvency, finds wide applicability as an extraction solvent in lube oil processing as well as in natural and synthetic gas purification. These properties also makes NMP widely applicable as an extraction solvent in lube oil processing as well as in natural and synthetic gas purification. NMP is used in water borne paints as a coalescing solvent and also in solvent-borne coatings. It finds significant usage in wire coatings made from PAI and PI. It is also used in the production of magnetic wire coatings. Among all the major application areas, electronics is expected to dominate the global market, with its market value expected to reach over US$ 250 Mn by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Industrial cleaners may also turn out to be another lucrative application area of NMP with a high market value estimated during the forecast period.

Demand for NMP is anticipated to increase in some end use applications such as electronics during the forecast period. There is no direct exposure to NMP in the electronics industry as most processes are conducted in isolated clean rooms. Over the last few years, the electronic goods market in Europe has been growing steadily with a higher growth rate than the global industry production. The Li-ion battery market is also anticipated to expand at a strong rate during the forecast period, which in turn will trigger the growth of the NMP market worldwide. However, within Europe, Germany is the largest producer of electronic goods. The production growth rate of the electronics industry in Germany has been above the European average. Approximately 40% of the electronic products manufactured in Germany are exported. The German electronics industry is recognised as one of the strongest and is also the most research and development intensive, thereby making it the most lucrative regional market for NMP.

Introduction of product substitutes in the global NMP market may lead to a decline in revenue growth

The price of NMP ranges from US$ 2000 per ton to over US$ 2800 per ton. This is a result of low production volume and extreme care is required during the manufacturing process involving the use of NMP. This makes the production cost higher than that of regular grades. The use of NMP is limited to certain high cost, speciality and niche applications that necessitate significantly higher levels of purity and performance characteristics. For the same reason, the overall NMP market is significantly smaller as compared to other industrial solvents. Companies are now looking for substitutes of NMP due to its high cost, delicate nature, and also due to concerns pertaining to health safety. Mature markets in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to show moderate growth of green products. The trend in Asia Pacific is to produce products that are environment-friendly and cause no harm to human health. These factors may lead to a decline in the growth of the global NMP market in the coming years.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/957?source=atm

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market report highlights is as follows:

This N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/957?source=atm