Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry

According to a new market research study titled ‘Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Disease and Imaging Modality. The global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,837.9 in 2017. The musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025.The market is expected to grow due to rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, however, the high costs of diagnostic systems is hindering the market.

Advances in imaging technology and the rising interventional procedures in musculoskeletal imaging have continued to stimulate research since last years. Mobile MRI is the combination of scanner technology to provide a complete MRI solution in a mobile environment. For instance, in June 2018, Tata Trusts’ Foundation for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship (FISE) launched the portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner to make scans affordable and accessible to everyone. Mobile MRI means the newest, most innovative technology in MRI delivered right to the doorstep in one complete package. Moreover, in July 2017, Samsung Electronics healthcare unit Samsung NeuroLogica launched the advanced mobile, portable full-body computed tomography (CT) scanner, BodyTom Elite. The new CT system is an upgraded version of the firm’s BodyTom 32-slice CT scanner and has new visual design, upgraded software, hardware and workstation. Furthermore, in April 2015, researchers from the Los Alamos National Laboratory launched the portable ultralow-field magnetic resonance imaging system in the US. The system has the low power requirements and lightweight construction and the prototype design will be deployed for use in medical centers in developing countries as well as in military field hospitals.

The imaging modality segment of the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), ultrasound and others. The computed tomography (CT) is the largest segment among the imaging modality segment in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. The ultrasound segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR due to ultrasound images are captured in real-time, they can show the structure and movement of the body’s internal organs, as well as blood flowing through blood vessels.

The major players operating in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market include General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Accuray Incorporated, MR Solutions, Alltech Medical Systems, Terason Division Teratech Corporation, and Echo-Son SA. For instance, in March 2018, Siemens Healthineers launched Magnetom Sola, the new 1.5T magnetic resonance system with a large 70 cm bore. This system brings BioMatrix technology along with the 3 Tesla Magnetom Vida system, which makes it available to a greater range of MRI providers and patients. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market as follows:

Global Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market – By Disease

Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Spondylitis

Others

Global Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market – By Imaging Modality

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Others

