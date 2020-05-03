Muscle Wasting Disorder Market Segmentation Analysis and Global Opportunities by 2025

Global Muscle Wasting Disorder Market: Snapshot

The global muscle wasting disorder market is fueled primarily by the rising adherence to a sedentary lifestyle in developed regions. Due to the prosperity of regions such as North America and Europe, the number of sedentary office jobs has risen steadily. This has led to a proliferation of muscular and spinal disorders, including muscle wasting disorders. The rising number of urban citizens succumbing to posture-related disorders in developed regions is thus likely to remain a key driver for the global muscle wasting disorder market in the coming years.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=115

The rising prevalence of the Western sedentary lifestyle in Asia Pacific countries is likely to boost the Asia Pacific muscle wasting disorders market in the coming years. The increasing geriatric population in Asia Pacific could also have a major impact on the growth of the muscle wasting disorders market, as old people can succumb more easily to muscle atrophy.

The increasing health consciousness among the global population could, on the other hand, be an influential restraint on the global muscle wasting disorders market in the coming years. Citizens in developed regions are only now starting to acknowledge the problems caused by a primarily sedentary lifestyle, and the demand for a healthier diet as well as regular exercise is thus growing. The steady advancement in the diagnostic technologies used to detect muscle wasting disorders could also have a significant positive effect on the muscle wasting disorder market in the coming years.

Global Muscle Wasting Disorder Market: Overview

The tendency of the body to lose tissue is referred as muscle wasting disorder, or muscle atrophy. Muscle atrophy can be classified as neurogenic atrophy or disuse atrophy. Disuse atrophy is caused by the lack of physical activity, whereas neurogenic atrophy occurs due to an injury or disease to a nerve that connects the muscle. While the cases of disuse atrophy is escalating due to the growing trend of sitting jobs and increasing number of people with certain medical condition that limits their movements, neurogenic atrophy is more severe and is quite prevalent too. Etiology for muscle atrophy includes amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, guillain-barre syndrome, long-term corticosteroid therapy, motor neuropathy and alcohol-associated myopathy. Some of the signs and symptoms of muscle atrophy are one arm smaller than other and patient feels physically inactive.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=115

The diagnosis of muscle wasting disorder includes blood test, x-ray test, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography scan, muscle biopsy, nerve conduction, and electromyography. Along with the surging demand for these diagnosis tools, the global market for muscle wasting disorder is also benefitting from the requirement of customized exercise, physical therapy, ultrasound, and surgery. Concurrently, the global market for muscle wasting disorder is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. This report is a comprehensive analysis of muscle wasting disorder market and is aimed at providing insights to the players and aid in decision making. One of the key feature of this report is the section on company profiles, wherein several prominent players have been explored for their market share, competitors, product portfolio, recent developments, and future strategies.

Global Muscle Wasting Disorder Market: Trends and Prospects

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global geriatric population will rise to two billion by 2050. Since these vast population is more prone to muscle atrophy, the demand in global muscle wasting disorder is expected to swell considerably during the forecast period. Additionally, technological advancements in diagnostic test, which have become very efficient at detecting the cause, will further boost the market. However, lack of awareness among the end-users and lack of healthcare infrastructure in some of the developing nations of the world is restricting this market to expand to a vast population base.

Global Muscle Wasting Disorder Market: Geographical Outlook

High awareness pertaining to the prevalence of muscle atrophy and the availability of advanced diagnostics is the primary reason that make North America the most lucrative region in this market. Federal government in the U.S., which is the most prominent country-wide market in this region, are also taking initiatives to cure the patients and thereby favoring the uptake. Europe currently accounts for the second widest regional market, although vastly populated region of Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a higher growth rate due to the improving healthcare infrastructure. The region of rest of the world is expected to remain at fourth position, although demand is expected to slightly increase from some of the African countries.

Major muscle wasting disorder market players involved in manufacturing the treatment product of muscle atrophy and contributing the global market share includes Genzyme Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neurotune AG, California Stem Cell, Inc., Nexgenix Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/muscle-wasting-disorder-market

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050