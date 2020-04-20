Multiple Reaction Monitoring Assay Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2024

Global Multiple Reaction Monitoring Assay Market: Snapshot

The global multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) assay market is anticipated to experience a strong push forward in demand with the requirement of the technique to detect proteins and peptides in biological specimens. However, the detection of small molecules is performed with the help of this technique in case of clinical specimens. While the MRM technique allows for greater selectivity of proteins within a specimen, the conventional mass spectrometric technique detects all proteins within the specimen, which does not serve the purpose of selective detection. The MRM approach could prove to be crucial for researchers to calibrate and adjust an instrument for the detection of specifically interested proteins.

Even though MRM techniques are usually combined with mass spectrometry (MS), the former provides improved detection speed, sensitivity, and specificity in a wide scope of analyte concentration. Western Europe countries, in particular, are expected to set the tone for a valuable growth in the global MRM assay market on the back of a surging count of installed systems and institutes that hold a significant relation with biology researches. North America could follow Western Europe at close quarters with a rise in the demand for assay products contributing toward the growth of the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is also predicted to add to the growth of the worldwide market for MRM assay.

Human cardiovascular MRM, custom MRM, human cancer MRM, and human discovery assays could be some of the prominent markets by type, whereas biomarker assessment and MRM-MS quality control are envisaged to be key usages.

Global Multiple Reaction Monitoring Assay Market: Overview

Multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) is an extremely selective and sensitive method of analyzing small molecules. This targeted method is used for the quantitation of peptides or protein fragments in complex biological samples. The MRM platform technology enables targeted filtering of specific proteins instead of going through massive amounts of data resulting from nontargeted studies. This powerful method for the quantitative measurement of target proteins has emerged as a principal tool in research methodologies today.

Multiple reaction monitoring assays can be of various types: Human discovery assay, custom multiple reaction monitoring assays, human cancer multiple reaction monitoring assays, and human cardiovascular multiple reaction monitoring assays. These are used in diagnostic centers, hospital centers, and research institutes for quality control and biomarker assessment. Geographically, the worldwide market for multiple reaction monitoring assays covers four key segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World.

The report serves as an ideal tool for both new and established players in the multiple reaction monitoring assay market, offering some of the best expansion strategies. The latest and most trusted business intelligence tools, such as the Porter’s Five Forces analysis model, have been employed to give readers a 360-degree overview of the multiple reaction monitoring assay market and the various macro and micro trends impacting its trajectory. Apart from statistical and qualitative insights, the report also includes recommendations from industry experts.

Global Multiple Reaction Monitoring Assay Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

Multiple reaction monitoring has been used for several years now for the detection of peptides and proteins in clinical samples. Multiple reaction monitoring offers a host of benefits to researchers, including better sensitivity, improved speed of detection, greater selectivity, higher specificity, and the ability to adjust or calibrate the instrument to detect a specific protein of interest. These advantages have significantly boosted the global multiple reaction monitoring assay market. In addition, the surge in R&D in the field of biologics has contributed significantly to the worldwide multiple reaction monitoring assay market. The rising use of multiple reaction monitoring assays in research institutes, diagnostic centers, and hospitals has also driven the global market.

Global Multiple Reaction Monitoring Assay Market: Region-wise Outlook and Competitive Landscape Assessment

Globally, North America and Europe led the multiple reaction monitoring assay market. Countries in North America and those in Western Europe, such as Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K., have been contributing majorly to the multiple reaction monitoring assay market thanks to the increasing number of biology research institutes in the regions and the higher number of installed systems.

The most well-known companies in the global multiple reaction monitoring assay market include MRM Proteomics, Sigma Aldrich, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These players, along with other prominent players, have been carefully examined in the research report based on key parameters such as company overview, recent developments, product portfolio, R&D, business strategies, and financial standing. The report also employs a SWOT analysis to determine the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the leading players.