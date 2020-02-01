Multi Rotor UAV Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2025
Detailed Study on the Global Multi Rotor UAV Market
Multi Rotor UAV Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
End-use Industry Assessment
The following manufacturers are covered:
Multirotor Service-drone
AddictiveRC
Vulcan UAV
Century Helicopter Products
Trimble Navigation
SMD
Airogistic
DJI
Zerotech
Draganffy Innovations
Microdrones
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
3-rotor UAV
4-rotor UAV
5-rotor UAV
6-rotor UAV
Other
Segment by Application
Aerial Photography and Filming
Surveillance
Search and Rescue
Security and Law Enforcement
Inspection
Other
