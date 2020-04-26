Multi-Head Filling Machines Market Will Observe Substantial Growth By 2027

Multi-Head Filling Machines: Introduction

Multi-head filling machines are primarily used to fill bags, pouches, bottles, or other containers. These machines consist of syringes connected to nozzles. The type and size of the nozzle depends on the liquid to be filled.

Multi-head filling machines have one special feature – packaging manufacturers are able to customize the number of filling heads in the machine to match their filling needs.

Multi-head filling machines use different types of containers such as plastic bottles, glass bottles and jars, paperboard boxes, cartons, paper or plastic bags, and metal cans to fill various types of liquid materials (from very thin liquids to semi-liquid products). Thus, the type of container is decided depending on the type of liquid.

Multi-head filling machines are used to fill granular, powdered, and even liquid based products. These machines are used more dynamically in the context of products such as ointment, paste, honey, sauces, and various other related products.

The global multi-head filling machines market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for multi-head filling machines in different industries such as beverages, chemical, and pharmaceuticals.

Global Multi-Head Filling Machines Market: Dynamics

Global Multi-Head Filling Machines Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Multi-head filling machines ease up the assembly line process, increase the efficiency of the entire packaging process by minimizing human errors, and reduce the set up time along with increasing the precision and accuracy during the filling process. This is expected to boost the demand for multi-head filling machines in the packaging industry during the forecast period.

Rise in consumption of beverages such as carbonated drinks and health drinks is anticipated to boost the demand for multi-head filling machines around the world.

Growing demand for accurate filling from food & beverage packaging is a major factor driving the efforts of manufacturers in the multi-head filling machines field. This is estimated to propel the global multi-head filling machines market.

The packaging industry is projected to play an important role in augmenting the global multi-head filling machines market in the next few years due to the increase in penetration of innovative packaging products, and rising penetration of small pack sizes.

Additionally, growing preference for smaller pack sizes is expected to propel the demand for efficient filling solutions which in turn is expected to boost the multi head filling machines market.

Rise in consumer preference for pre-packed meals and snacks is augmenting the demand for multi-head filling machines.

Increasing technological advancement in the filling process and increasing automation in the filing process is projected to propel the market growth globally.

A multi-head filling machine is an automatic device; skilled labor is required to use or operate it. This increases the labor cost, thereby adversely impacting the demand for multi-head filling machines.

Global Multi-Head Filling Machines Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Multi-Head Filling Machines Market

Numerous local, regional, and international players operate in the multi-head filling machines market. Hence, the multi-head filling machines market is fairly fragmented and the bargaining power of suppliers is low. The degree of competition among market players is also high. Multi-head filling machines manufacturers are adopting two vital strategies: new product development and acquisition to cater to the filling needs of different end-users. For instance, in January 2019, Smurfit Kappa Group, provider of packaging solutions, launched a triple head automatic filling machine which is capable of filling up to 45 containers per minute. Key players operating in the global multi-head filling machines market are: