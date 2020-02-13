Multi Cloud Management Market Conveying Valuable Data By 2017 – 2025

Multi-Cloud management market is growing significantly in enterprises as it provides fast and more reliable services, at lower costs across various platforms. Multi-Cloud management enables to deploy and manage enterprise class applications across the public, private and hybrid clouds. It offers a tools for managing cloud infrastructure which includes provisioning and automation of applications across the public and private platforms. Multi-Cloud management provides enterprises to improve security, reduce the complexities of managing the cloud storage.

Multi-Cloud Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for Multi-Cloud Management is increasing the need for agility and automation, and rising need for effective governance process in enterprises such as auto-provisioning in which enterprise application deployment is faster and done automatically and deployment can be done to one or more clouds.

In contrast to this, the major challenge for Multi-cloud management is its inherent complexity such as different technologies, different services, different interfaces and different terminology. There is currently no standardization of terminology or methodologies across cloud vendors.

Multi-Cloud Management Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Segmentation on the basis of Service Type:

Task migration and integration

Professional Services

Cloud automation

Reporting and analytics

Managed Services

Others

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Multi-Cloud Management Market: key players

Some of the key players for Multi-Cloud Management Market are

Rackspace Inc.

Dell technologies Inc.

Accenture LLC

VMware Inc.

IBM Corporation

Jam cracker Inc.

EC managed SL

Right scale Inc.

Doublehorn

Cliqr Technologies Inc.

Multi-Cloud Management Market: Regional Overview

Multi-Cloud Management Market is currently dominated by North America due to quick shift from isolated infrastructure to cloud and larger internet penetration rate in this region. Asia Pacific Multi-Cloud Management Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional analysis for Multi-Cloud Management Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.