Mounting Prices of Coupled With Onset of Cost-effective Alternatives to Fuel the Growth of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market 2018 – 2028

growth drivers, recent developments, opportunities, and restraints in the market.

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments which help in altering the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market’s dynamics in a positive way include:

FDA has permitted to design the orphan-drug, MN-001 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

MediciNova, the company presents data on MN-001, which is known as tipelukast for the treatment of IPF.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market include –

Merck &Co.

Cipla

Biogen

Promedior

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market: Key Growth Drivers

A few drivers which positively impact the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment include:

Rapid Increase in Cigarette Smoking Population Fillips Market

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is known as an interstitial lung disease, in which the lung tissues are majorly get affected or sometimes damaged. Therefore, IPF reduces the lung’s oxygen delivering capacity. Rising prevalence of several fibrotic diseases pose a high risk factor to develop idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Along with this, burgeoning population’s inclination towards smoking cigarettes and commercialization of novel drugs are some of the crucial factors stimulating the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market.

The major symptoms noticed in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are muscle and joint pain and rapid weight loss. However, further complications include heart failure, hypertension, and pneumonia or pulmonary embolism. Hence, global need to prevent these conditions is also responsible for propelling expansion in the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market.

Geriatric Population Suffering from IPF to Foster Market’s Growth

Several other factors responsible for the severe damage of lung tissues include the attack of certain viruses such as herpes virus and Epstein Barr virus, acid reflux from stomach, and numerous environmental factors such as breathing in the presence of dust such as asbestos fibers, silica dust, coal dust, and metal dust. To avoid such severity of lung diseases, treatments are available for the condition of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which include oxygen therapy, symptom management, pulmonary rehabilitation, and lung transplant.

Moreover, various prescribed antifibrotic drugs such as Nintedanib and Pirfenidone are widely used in order to treat the condition of IPF. All these factors are providing major impetus to the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market. Additionally, the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is growing consistently on account of the burgeoning population suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is dominating the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market as the region has witnessed a sharp increase in the population affected by idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Along with this, rising approval of new drugs in order to treat IPF is also responsible for fueling growth in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market in this region.

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) treatment market is segmented:

Drug Types

Pirfenidone

Nintedanib

Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



