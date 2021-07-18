Motorcycle Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2017 to 2026

The detailed study on the Motorcycle Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Motorcycle Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Motorcycle Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Motorcycle Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Motorcycle Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Motorcycle Market introspects the scenario of the Motorcycle market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Motorcycle Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Motorcycle Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Motorcycle Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Motorcycle Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Motorcycle Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Motorcycle Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2026

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Motorcycle Market:

What are the prospects of the Motorcycle Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Motorcycle Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Motorcycle Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Motorcycle Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Competitive Landscape

With the demand for electric bikes on the rise, leading players operating in the motorcycle market are increasingly investing in research and development of electric vehicles. Along similar lines, Yamaha announced it would be running field trials for its concept electric bike TY-E in 2018. Yamaha claimed that the 150 lbs lightweight bike is suitable for any terrain.

To avoid the burden of increased tariffs and gain an edge in the motorcycle market, Harley Davidson announced it would be setting up new production facilities out of the US to meet the demand of its consumers in the European Union countries. The company plans to set up new facilities in Thailand with operations of the plant estimated to commence in nine to eighteen months.

Burgeoning investments in safety mechanism is gradually gaining priority in the motorcycle market. Working along the same lines, Ducati is developing a vehicle-to-everything communication system for its motorcycles which will allow the bikes to wirelessly communicate with other vehicles on the road and aid in substantially reducing incidences of accidents. The company is also working on developing an ABS cornering system and front and rear radar for its bikes.

Banking on the growing demand for premium motorcycles in India and the lower cost of production in the country, KTM announced shifting the production of its Husqvarna bikes to Bajaj Auto’s manufacturing plant in Pune. With the move, KTM aims to boost production and overtake Harley Davidson as the world’s top premium motorcycle manufacturing company.

Other leading players operating in the motorcycle market include Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Triumph Motorcycles Limited, Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd, TVS Motor Company Limited, Eicher Motors Limited, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Limited, Hero MotorCorp Limited, Polaris Industries Inc., and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.

Note: Fact.MR research offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the motorcycle market. A summary of the report is available on request.

Additional Insights:

Burgeoning Sales of Standard Bikes to Underpin Demand for Engines with up to 150cc Capacity

Developing countries in the APAC region account for the bulk of the standard motorcycles sales in the world. Better fuel efficiency than other vehicles, growing prices of fossil fuels, and increasing traffic congestion are some of the key factors driving the demand for standard bikes in developing regions. Availability of an assortment of options to finance the purchase of motorcycles is contributing to the proliferation of the motorcycle market with the options allowing the rural population of developing economies to purchase bikes, a section where demand for motorcycles is growing. Generally, standard bikes are used for day to day commute and require engines with capacity 150cc or less for operation.

Demand for other variants of motorcycles in sports bikes, adventure bikes, cruisers, and touring bikes is gradually rising with consumers taking a greater interest in the segments. Consequently, engines with capacity ranging from 151cc to 1600cc are being employed for the manufacturing of these bikes.

Research Methodology

The report on the motorcycle market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust research methodology. A two-step research methodology involving primary and secondary researches was employed to obtain in-depth insights into the motorcycle market. While interviewing experts from the motorcycle market formed the basis of primary research, secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other publications pertaining to the motorcycle market. Results from both the steps of research were triangulated to obtain an accurate and authentic forecast of the motorcycle market.

Request research methodology of this report.

