Motorcycle e-Call Market Size, Share Production & Consumption Analysis With Forecast To 2025

Scope of Motorcycle e-Call Market: The motorcycle eCall system could decrease the response time of emergency services by instantly providing accurate information in the event of an accident.

The lack of protection for the rider and the vehicle is one of the primary reasons for such high fatality conversion rates. In addition to normal crashes, improper lane changing also results in severe injuries or fatalities to motorcyclists. In such a scenario, the e-Call system reduces the service response time thereby reducing the risk of conversion of accidents into fatalities.

The e-Call system reduces the emergency service response time by about 50%. Therefore, it paved its adoption in the automotive segment; it will soon be commercialized in the motorcycle segment. However, this does not stop the further developments in the system by suppliers

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⟴ GSM/UMTS based

⟴ LTE based

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Motorcycle e-Call market for each application, including-

⟴ OEM

⟴ Aftermarket

Motorcycle e-Call Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

