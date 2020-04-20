Motor Manufacturing Market Emerging Players, Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2019

The Global Motor Manufacturing Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Motor Manufacturing market.

Motor Manufacturing establishments produce machines that convert electrical energy into mechanical energy and supply motive power to devices. Some devices that use electric motors include fans, blowers, household appliances, disk drives, batteries and power tools.

The global Motor Manufacturing market was valued at $99 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $45.1 billion or 45.6% of the global market. And China was the largest country accounting for $21.7 billion or 22% of the global Motor Manufacturing market.

Motors manufacturers are deploying predictive maintenance technologies to minimize breakdowns in manufacturing facilities. Various techniques used for predictive maintenance include vibration analysis, ultrasound, wear particle analysis and thermography to predict failures that may occur. Use of smart sensors is another such technique that picks up data on certain parameters to reduce the chances of failure.

Markets Covered: Motor Manufacturing, Others.

Companies Mentioned: Ametek Inc, Baldor Electric Co Inc, Franklin Electric Co Inc, ABB Ltd, General Electric Corporation.

Geographic scope:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Motor Manufacturing Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Reasons to Purchase:

