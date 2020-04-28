MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market New Innovations, Technology And Research 2019, Forecasts till 2025

The MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market.

The MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market was valued at 1290 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1910 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025

Top Companies in the Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market:

Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, ROHM Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Microchip, Power Integrations, Inc., Vishay, Broadcom, Analog Devices, IXYS, Toshiba, Renesas, Powerex, and others.

Market Overview

A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module. In essence, a gate driver consists of a level shifter in combination with an amplifier.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers in 2017.

In the industry, Infineon Technologies profits most in 2017 and recent years, while ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.27%, 13.48% and 9.42% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.



This report segments the global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market on the basis of Types are:

Single Channel Gate Drivers

Half-bridge Gate Drivers

Full Bridge Gate Drivers

Three Phase Gate Drivers

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market is:

Home Appliance

Automotive

Display & Lighting

Power Supply

Others

Regions Are covered By MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

