Mortuary Refrigerator Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis | Trends – 2027

A mortuary refrigerator is used to keep dead bodies before burying or cremated to prevent the decaying of the dead body. It has the ability to sense the volume & size of the bodies kept inside with the relative outside environment temperature to maintain the cooling inside the refrigerators to preserve the body. A mortuary refrigerator is of stainless steel that eases the cleaning process.

The mortuary refrigerator market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. However, low awareness about mortuary equipment and volatile prices of raw materials hinder market growth. Furthermore, the ongoing trend of body donations for medical education and rise in the number of forensic laboratories are expected to offer numerous opportunities for the market growth.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Barber Medical

2. EIHF Isofroid

3. EVERmed

4. Fiocchetti

5. KUGEL medical

6. LEEC

7. Mopec

8. Mortech Manufacturing

9. Paragon care Ltd.

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific

The mortuary refrigerator market is segmented on the basis of type and by application. Based on type the market is segmented as temporary storage refrigerators and body freezers. On the basis of application the market is categorized as forensic, clinical and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in mortuary refrigerator market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The mortuary refrigerator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting mortuary refrigerator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the mortuary refrigerator market in these regions.

