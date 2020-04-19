More than 3 billion birds have disappeared in North America alone since 1970, according to a study by Ken Rosenberg, an animal conservation scientist at Cornell University’s ornithological laboratory, who published his own study, together with his colleagues, on Science.

This is 30% of the total and many of the species would have been placed in the category of animals in danger of extinction. Most of the species that have disappeared are sparrows and blackbirds. These numbers and data show how many different species of birds can run into extinction, even those species that until a few years ago could count on a very abundant fauna with tens of thousands of specimens.

In order to reach this conclusion, the researchers have carried out the most complete inventory concerning North American birds. They were based on various censuses including the North American Breeding Bird Survey, an annual census of birds conducted by various volunteers in Canada and the United States. In total, 529 bird species representing more than 90% of the entire bird population in North America were surveyed.

Some of them, including waterfowl and birds of prey, are starting to thrive again as a result of major conservation efforts, but for most other species decline is the most distinctive feature. We talk about the birds that live along the coasts or in the prairies. The latter, for example, have decreased by 53% since 1970 with a loss of more than 700 million units.

And it is precisely the overall decline in the populations of common birds that is most worrying, as Rosenberg says, which points out that finches, blackbirds and passerines in general are particularly affected.

Related Articles and Sources:

https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2019/09/18/science.aaw1313

https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/DECLINE-OF-NORTH-AMERICAN-AVIFAUNA-SCIENCE-2019.pdf