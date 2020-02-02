Monoethylene Glycol Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- LyondellBasell, The Dow Chemical Company, MEGlobal, SABIC, ExxonMobil Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Monoethylene Glycol Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Monoethylene Glycol market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Monoethylene Glycol market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Monoethylene Glycol players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Monoethylene Glycol industry situations. According to the research, the Monoethylene Glycol market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Monoethylene Glycol market.

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market was valued at USD 24.37 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 34.58 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.49 % from 2018 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Monoethylene Glycol Market include:

LyondellBasell

The Dow Chemical Company

MEGlobal

SABIC

ExxonMobil Corporation

Formosa Plastic Group