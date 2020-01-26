Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

The Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Monochloroacetic acid is a colorless, crystalline, water-soluble compound obtained by the reaction of acetic acid with chlorine. It is used to manufacture versatile intermediates required to synthesize chemicals such as carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), 2, 4-D, glycine, thioglycolic acid, synthetic caffeine and barbiturates. Monochloroacetic acid is a halogenated derivative of acetic acid that is used as a building block in organic synthesis. It exists in three crystal modifications: alpha, beta and gamma. Commercial MCA is produced in the alpha form and is available as flakes or in water solution. Major end-user industries for monochloroacetic acid include oil drilling, personal care, agrochemicals, construction and dyes.

List of key players profiled in the Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) market research report:

Xuchang Dongfang Chemical Co. Ltd., Niacet Corporation, MCAA SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Denak CLtd, Daicel Corporation, CABB GmbH, AkzoNobel N.V.

By Application

Cellulosics, Agrochemicals, Surfactants, Thioglycolic acid, Others (Cyanoacetic acid, phenoxyacetic acid, etc.)

The global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

