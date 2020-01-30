Mono-ethylene Glycol Market | Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2026

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Analysis

According to Ozone Market Reports, The Global Monoethylene Glycol Market was valued at USD 24.37 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 34.58 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.49 % from 2018 to 2026.

What is Monoethylene Glycol?

Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is an odourless, colourless, syrupy liquid with a sweet taste. Mono-ethylene glycol is a vital ingredient for the production of polyester fibres film, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins and engine coolants. Mono-ethylene glycol and its intermediates are required for synthesis of resins, solvent couplers, freezing point depression, solvents and humectants.

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Outlook

Growing demand for polyester fibers majorly from china and rising production of polyethylene terephthalate drives the demand for monoethylene glycol. 55% of monoethylene glycol is used to make polyester fibres while 25% of MEG is used in polyethylene terephthalate, packaging and bottles. The second largest market for monoethylene glycol is in antifreeze applications where it is element in the manufacture of antifreeze, coolants, aircraft anti-icer, and de-icers.

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Competitive Landscape

The "Global monoethylene glycol Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as

LyondellBasell, The Dow Chemical Company, MEGlobal, SABIC, ExxonMobil Corporation, Formosa Plastic Group, AkzoNobel and Honam Petrochemical Corporation

