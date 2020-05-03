Molecular Electronics Market To 2025 Market Shares And Strategies Of Key Players

Molecular electronics is a branch of Nano technology that utilizes single molecules or Nano scale integration of single molecules, to develop electronic components. Moreover, molecular electronics is an interdisciplinary concept which focuses and includes the areas of chemistry, physics, and materials science. Molecular electronics involves fabrication of electronic components through detailed study of molecular building blocks. Molecular electronics offers molecular level development and control of electronics components that are very small in size and offers improved functionalities in compact form factors thereby attracting research and development focused on mass production of everyday electronics devices.

Furthermore, the ultimate goal of molecular electronics, which focuses to incorporate molecular components into electronic circuit units, is to generate functional molecular electronic devices using individual or ensemble molecules to fulfill the increasing technical demands of the miniaturization of traditional silicon-based electronics. Thus, molecular electronic is anticipated to offer a promising alternative for conventional small scale silicon integrated circuits in the years to come.

Market Dynamics: Global Molecular Electronics Market

The molecular electronics market is expected to be driven by the compact form factors of these devices. The size scale of molecules involved in molecular electronics ranges between one nano meter and 100 nano meters. This offers advantages over the conventional silicon based electronics circuits and devices in critical applications, for instance micro robots for healthcare applications. The molecular electronics devices offers high efficiency and low power dissipation which is anticipated to bolster the growth of molecular electronics market.

Market Segmentation: Global Molecular Electronics Market

The global molecular electronics market has been segmented based on devices type, end-use industry, and region. Based on device type, the molecular electronics market can be classified into active electronic devices, and passive electronic devices. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into IT and Telecommunication (artificial intelligence), automotive, defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others. The healthcare segment of the molecular electronics market is anticipated to offer most promising opportunities during the forecast period. In terms of region, the global molecular electronics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is anticipated to contribute a significant share to the global molecular electronics market due to the presence of leading molecular electronics manufacturers, for instance California Molecular Electronics Corporation, in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a decent pace owing to the expansion of application industry verticals such as electronics, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, in emerging economies such as India and China, in the region. Moreover, Europe is anticipated to grow at a decent compound annual growth rate owing to increased investments in research and development activities focused on molecular electronics.

Prominent Market Players

Key players operating in the global molecular electronics market include California Molecular Electronics Corp., Novaled GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, VON ARDENNE GmbH, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, and some others. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product development. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global Molecular Electronics market over the period of study.