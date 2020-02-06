Molecular Diagnostics Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2017-2022

The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at nearly $10.6 billion in 2016. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2017 through 2022 to reach $12.2 billion by 2017 and $23.8 billion by 2022.

Report Scope:

This study examines the global market for assays used to detect specific nucleic acid sequences in medical and life sciences applications. While the goal of all DNA-based diagnostic assays is similar, several different technologies can be employed. BCC Research analyzes each technology in detail, determines major players and current market status and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Scientific challenges and advances including the latest trends are emphasized. We examine government regulations, major collaborations, recent patents and factors affecting the industry globally. In addition, we examine new directions for DNA diagnostic technologies and emerging applications in clinical diagnostics.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for molecular diagnostics

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Discussion of related issues, such as government regulations, reimbursement through insurance, patient confidentiality, and other legal ramifications

– Identification of scientific challenges and advances, including the latest trends in the market

– A relevant patent analysis

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the field

Summary

In 2016, the global DNA diagnostics market was valued at $10.6 billion. The total market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2017 through 2022 to reach $23.8 billion.

Within the global DNA diagnostics market, the market for polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based diagnostic assays claimed the largest share in 2014 and was surpassed by microarrays for the first time during 2015. PCR sales will reach REDACTED in 2017 and increase by REDACTED annually through 2022.

The market for microarray diagnostic assays and biochips was valued at nearly $4.2 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2017 to 2022 to reach REDACTED by 2022.

The market for in situ hybridization diagnostic assays was valued at $2.3 billion in 2016 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED to reach REDACTED billion by 2022.