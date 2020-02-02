Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Hologic, Grifols

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Molecular Diagnostics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Molecular Diagnostics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Molecular Diagnostics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Molecular Diagnostics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Molecular Diagnostics industry situations. According to the research, the Molecular Diagnostics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Molecular Diagnostics market.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.93 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

Roche Diagnostics

Hologic

Grifols

Siemens Healthcare

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

BiomÃ©rieux Sa