Moisturizers Market Analysis by Market Leaders, Region, Product & Application 2019 – 2027

Global Moisturizers market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Moisturizers market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Moisturizers market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Moisturizers market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global moisturizers market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 10% – 15% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global moisturizer market are:

L’Oréal Group

Unilever

ELCA Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

Coty Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Amorepacific Corporation

Kao Corporation

New Avon Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Global Moisturizer Market: Research Scope

Global Moisturizer Market, by Product Type

Humectants (Moisture Absorbers)

Emollients (Space Fillers)

Ceramide (Glue Skin)

Occlusives (Moisture sealers)

Global Moisturizer Market, by Skin Type

Dry Skin

Sensitive Skin

Oily Skin

Normal Skin

Global Moisturizer Market, by End-user

Men

Women

Kids

Global Moisturizer Market, by Age

Less than 15 years

Between 15-25 years

Between 26-30 years

Between 30-50 years

Above 50 years

Global Moisturizer Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Company Owned Portals E-commerce Portals

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other retail based stores



Global Moisturizer Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Moisturizers market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

