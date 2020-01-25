Modular Sofas Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2025

The global Modular Sofas market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Modular Sofas market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Modular Sofas market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Modular Sofas market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Modular Sofas market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alpa Salotti

AR.T.EX SAS

arketipo

BoConcept

CasaDess

CTS SALOTTI

Doimo Salotti

Doimo Sofas

Domingolotti

Ekornes

Ewald Schillig GmbH & Co. KG

Formenti

Gurian

Gyform

Himolla Polstermbel

LONGHI S.p.a.

Luonto furniture

Marinelli

Molinari Design

Nieri

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Fabric

Leather

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Each market player encompassed in the Modular Sofas market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Modular Sofas market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

