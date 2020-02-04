Modular Data Centre Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization



XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global modular data centre market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the modular data centre market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the modular data centre market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Others of APAC, Japan, China and the MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the modular data centre market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the modular data centre market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of modular data centres and their features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry modular data centre market drivers, modular data centre market restraints, modular data centre market trends and market structure. The modular data centre market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the modular data centre market based on application and vehicle type across different regions globally.

The modular data centre market is expected to witness moderate revenue growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of electric/hybrid vehicles as well as the demand for a seamless driving experience from the end-users.

The global modular data centre report starts with an overview of the modular data centre market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the modular data centre market.

On the basis of the component, the modular data centre market is segmented into solution and services.

On the basis of data centre size, the modular data centre market is segmented into small-, mid-sized and large data centres. Small modular data centres are further segmented into micro and others.

On the basis of industry vertical, the modular data centre market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, energy, government and defence, manufacturing, research, healthcare and others.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the modular data centre market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends in the region’s modular data centre market.

The next section in the global modular data centre market consists of a detailed analysis of the modular data centre market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the modular data centre market to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the modular data centre market. This study discusses key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the modular data centre market as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the modular data centre market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux and the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and rest of Eastern Europe), SEA and others of APAC (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the rest of APAC), Japan, China and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and the rest of MEA). The report global modular data centre market evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the modular data centre market in various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the modular data centre market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the modular data centre market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global modular data centre market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of component, data centre size, industry vertical and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the modular data centre market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global modular data centre market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global modular data centre market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the modular data centre portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the modular data centre supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and their success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the modular data centre market. Key competitors covered in the global modular data centre market report include CUPERTINO ELECTRIC, INC.; Dell; Delta Power Solutions; Eaton; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Inspur Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Keysource; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Schneider Electric and Vertic, Co. Huawei is expected to lead the global modular data centre market.

Key Segments Covered:

Component

All-in-one Containers

20-Feet Containers

40-Feet Containers

Customised Containers

Independent Module Containers

IT Module

Power Module

Cooling Module

Data Centre Size

Small Data Centre

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2893

Micro

Others

Mid-Sized Data Centre

Large Data Centre

Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Energy

Government and Defence

Manufacturing

Research

Healthcare

Others

Key Regions covered:

North America modular data centre market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America modular data centre market

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe modular data centre market

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Browse Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/report/2893/modular-data-centre-market

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe modular data centre market

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC modular data centre market

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of APAC

Japan modular data centre market

China modular data centre market

MEA modular data centre Market

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Players in the modular data centre market

CUPERTINO ELECTRIC, INC.

Dell

Delta Power Solutions

Eaton

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Keysource

Schneider Electric

Vertic, Co.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/2893/SL