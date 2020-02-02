Modular Construction Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Skanska, Balfour Beatty PLC, ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A., Red Sea Housing Services,

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Modular Construction Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Modular Construction market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Modular Construction market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Modular Construction players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Modular Construction industry situations. According to the research, the Modular Construction market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Modular Construction market.

Global Modular Construction Market was valued at USD 108.89 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 181.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Modular Construction Market include:

Skanska

Balfour Beatty PLC

ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A.