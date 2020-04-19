Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material Market – Global Industry Key Growth Drivers, Developments and Innovations 2019-2025



ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material Market Professional Survey Report 2019″ which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The market study on the global market for Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database . The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market over the forecast period.

This report covers leading companies associated in Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market:

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies

Keshun Waterproofing

The Dow Chemical Company

Conpro Chemicals

Oriental Yuhong

Drizoro S.A.U.

Weifang Hongyuan

Fosroc International

Soprema Group

Johns Manville Corporation

Sika Ag

Mapei S.P.A

Pidilite Industries

Scope of Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material Market:

The global Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market share and growth rate of Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material for each application, including-

Roofing

Road and Bridge

Building Structures

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Elastomer (SBS) Modified

Ultralow Temperature Elastomer (SBS) Modified

Plastomer (APP) Modified

ARC Polymer Modified

Others

Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material Market structure and competition analysis.



