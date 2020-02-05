Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Revenue and Value Chain Analysis 2020 -2026

“Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the Industry Overview, Industry Chain, Market Size ( Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends and 6 Year Forecast (2020-2026). This Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Lebara Mobile, LycaMobile, Talkmobile, Giffgaff, Poste Mobile, Virgin Mobile, AT＆T, Verizon, Telefonica, Lycamobile, Truphone, T-Mobile, Citic Telecom, Tracfone Wireless, Japan Communications, China Unicom, Exetel, Dri​​llisch Telekom, Data Xoom, China Telecommunications, Consumer Cellular, KDDI Mobile, TracFone Wireless, Boost Mobile, Tesco Mobile, China Mobile ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. There are 3 key segments covered in this Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, and End User/Application Segment.

Scope of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market: A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), virtual network operator (VNO), or mobile other licensed operator (MOLO), is a wireless communications services provider that does not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it provides services to its customers.

The Asia Pacific and MEA regions are projected to experience a significant growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific regional market was valued at USD 4.62 billion in 2017. due to rapid growth of the telecom services industry in this region. Moreover, emerging economies, such as India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China, are putting efforts in expanding and modernizing their telecommunication services. Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Singapore, and Philippines, are also estimated to contribute substantially to the region’s expansion over the forecast period.

Countries with advanced cellular networks, such as Japan, Malaysia, and Australia, are expected to play a major role in the expansion of the Asia Pacific regional market. For instance, in Japan, MVNOs offer services, such as remote management of vending machines, online gaming, M2M, and surveillance. They also provide voice-controlled services in security applications and patient monitoring in the healthcare industry. Europe and North America are projected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to favorable regulatory framework.

However, aggressive pricing strategies followed by MVNO have cannibalized growth opportunities in Europe, specifically in Spain and Austria. Countries, such as U.K., Germany, and Netherlands, are projected to have a positive impact on the region’s growth over the forecast period. Data services are expected to be the key services for regional expansion. Favorable regulatory policies and active MNO support are anticipated to drive the Latin America and MEA regional markets.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

⟴ Reseller

⟴ Service Operator

⟴ Full MVNO

End User/ Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

⟴ Customer service

⟴ Billing support systems

⟴ Marketing

⟴ Sales personnel

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

