Mobile User Authentication Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies Gemalto N.V., Vasco Data Security International, Tele Sing Corp., Entrust Datacard Corporation

The Mobile User Authentication market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. According to the research, the Mobile User Authentication market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Mobile User Authentication Market was valued at USD 1,223.03 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7,450.77 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.07% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Mobile User Authentication Market include:

Symantec Corporation

CA Technologies Gemalto N.V.

Vasco Data Security International

Tele Sing Corp.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Authentify Securenvoy Plc

SECUREAUTH Corporation