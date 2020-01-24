Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Grow at a CAGR of 22.5% During the Forecast Period 2020- 2025 | Broadcom, Arxan Technologies, Pradeo, OneSpan, Trend Micro, Promon, Imperva, Micro Focus

Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 22.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 210.9 million by 2025, from USD 94 million in 2019.

The Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Broadcom, Arxan Technologies, Pradeo, OneSpan, Trend Micro, Promon, Imperva, Micro Focus, Guardsquare, Signal Science, Waratek

Mobile runtime application self-protection is a security technology, which is used as an application and can detect as well as prevent real-time external threats without human intervention. It embeds security into already running application and intercepts every call to the host system to ensure its security. It offers detailed view on the activities that are running in the system to improvise the security accuracy. However, the mobile RASP application can only protect individual application, which mandates its separate installation for each application running on the device.

The constant cyber-attacks on industries such as telecom, healthcare, banking and financial, retail, and manufacturing is influencing adoption of mobile runtime application self-protection solutions.

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Table of Content:

1 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Broadcom

2.1.1 Broadcom Details

2.1.2 Broadcom Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Broadcom SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Broadcom Product and Services

2.1.5 Broadcom Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Arxan Technologies

2.2.1 Arxan Technologies Details

2.2.2 Arxan Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Arxan Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Arxan Technologies Product and Services

2.2.5 Arxan Technologies Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Pradeo

2.3.1 Pradeo Details

2.3.2 Pradeo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Pradeo SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Pradeo Product and Services

2.3.5 Pradeo Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 OneSpan

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Revenue by Countries

8 South America Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Segment by Application

12 Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

