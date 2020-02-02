Mobile Robots Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Kuka, Northrop Grumman, Honda Motor, Softbank, Irobot

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Mobile Robots Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Mobile Robots market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Mobile Robots market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Mobile Robots players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Mobile Robots industry situations. According to the research, the Mobile Robots market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Mobile Robots market.

Global Mobile Robots Market was valued at USD 11.69 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 67.77 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.14% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Mobile Robots Market include:

Kuka

Northrop Grumman

Honda Motor

Softbank

Irobot

DJI

Lockheed Martin

Kongsberg Maritime