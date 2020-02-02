Mobile Payment Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Mobile Payment Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Mobile Payment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Mobile Payment market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Mobile Payment players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Mobile Payment industry situations. According to the research, the Mobile Payment market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Mobile Payment market.

Global Mobile Payment Market was valued at USD 0.80 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.06 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5699&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=003

Key players in the Global Mobile Payment Market include:

Orange S.A.

Vodacom Group Limited

MasterCard Incorporated

Bharti Airtel Limited

MTN Group Limited

Safaricom Limited

PayPal Holdings

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited

Millicom International Cellular SA