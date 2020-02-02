Mobile Money Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Mastercard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, Vodafone Group PLC, Paypal, Orange S.A.

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Mobile Money Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Mobile Money market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Mobile Money market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Mobile Money players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Mobile Money industry situations. According to the research, the Mobile Money market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Mobile Money market.

Global Mobile Money Market was valued at USD 21.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 443.96 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 40.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=1789&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=002

Key players in the Global Mobile Money Market include:

Mastercard Incorporated

Bharti Airtel Limited

Vodafone Group PLC

Paypal

Orange S.A.

Gemalto

Monitise PLC

Google

Mahindra Comviva