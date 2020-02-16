MOBILE LOCATION-BASED SERVICES MARKET Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2019-2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Mobile Location-Based Services Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Mobile Location-Based Services Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Mobile Location-Based Services market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Mobile Location-Based Services market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Mobile Location-Based Services market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 10% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Mobile location-based services (LBS) are achieving the acceptance of the mainstream market along with increase in utilization of smart phone apps. The market is expected to increase with the increase in ad revenues from the local search segments and the social network. Though the active users of navigation and mapping services is growing, revenue is only increasing slowly as competitors are now offering low and free cost services. Moreover, navigation service providers are willing to offer free premium apps where the navigation services are offered for free and the users have the choice to buy additional features and content. Fitness and recreation apps that turn mobile devices into suitable substitutes for the sports watches and GPS devices can cater to the needs of many sports enthusiasts. Several locator services have been offered by the mobile operators.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Mobile Location-Based Services market encompasses market segments based on Services, and country.

In terms of Services, the Mobile Location-Based Services market is segregated into:

Navigation And Mapping

Information And Local Search

Entertainment And Social Networking

Fitness And Recreation

People And Family Locator Services

Mobile Advertising

Mobile Resource Management

Other Services

By country/region, the global Mobile Location-Based Services market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Foursquare Labs Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Telecommunication System Inc.

Uber

Google, Inc.

Near Corporation

Foursquare

Baidu

Other players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Advanced Driving Assistance Services related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Mobile Location-Based Services Market , size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Mobile Location-Based Services Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Google, Inc., Uber, Facebook

and others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Mobile Location-Based Services caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Mobile Location-Based Services market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

