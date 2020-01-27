Mobile Learning Software Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Mobile Learning Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Learning Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Mobile Learning Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

SAP

Net Dimensions

Citrix

Upside learning

Litmos

iSpring Solutions

Versal

Docebo

Absorb

Traineaze

Mindflash Technologies

SkyPrep

Accord LMS

Adobe

Configio

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Content Authoring

E-books

Portable LMS

Mobile and Video-based Courseware

Interactive Assessments

Content Development

M-Enablement

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Professional Services

Telecom and IT

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Learning Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Learning Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Learning Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Learning Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Mobile Content Authoring

1.4.3 E-books

1.4.4 Portable LMS

1.4.5 Mobile and Video-based Courseware

1.4.6 Interactive Assessments

1.4.7 Content Development

1.4.8 M-Enablement

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Learning Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Professional Services

1.5.6 Telecom and IT

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Learning Software Market Size

2.2 Mobile Learning Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Learning Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Learning Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Learning Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Learning Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Learning Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Learning Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 SAP

12.2.1 SAP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction

12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SAP Recent Development

12.3 Net Dimensions

12.3.1 Net Dimensions Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction

12.3.4 Net Dimensions Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Net Dimensions Recent Development

12.4 Citrix

12.4.1 Citrix Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction

12.4.4 Citrix Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Citrix Recent Development

12.5 Upside learning

12.5.1 Upside learning Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction

12.5.4 Upside learning Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Upside learning Recent Development

12.6 Litmos

12.6.1 Litmos Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction

12.6.4 Litmos Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Litmos Recent Development

12.7 iSpring Solutions

12.7.1 iSpring Solutions Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction

12.7.4 iSpring Solutions Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 iSpring Solutions Recent Development

12.8 Versal

12.8.1 Versal Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction

12.8.4 Versal Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Versal Recent Development

12.9 Docebo

12.9.1 Docebo Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction

12.9.4 Docebo Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Docebo Recent Development

12.10 Absorb

12.10.1 Absorb Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction

12.10.4 Absorb Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Absorb Recent Development

12.11 Traineaze

12.12 Mindflash Technologies

12.13 SkyPrep

12.14 Accord LMS

12.15 Adobe

12.16 Configio

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

