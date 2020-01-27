Mobile Learning Software Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Mobile Learning Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Learning Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Mobile Learning Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
SAP
Net Dimensions
Citrix
Upside learning
Litmos
iSpring Solutions
Versal
Docebo
Absorb
Traineaze
Mindflash Technologies
SkyPrep
Accord LMS
Adobe
Configio
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile Content Authoring
E-books
Portable LMS
Mobile and Video-based Courseware
Interactive Assessments
Content Development
M-Enablement
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Government
Professional Services
Telecom and IT
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Learning Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Learning Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Learning Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Learning Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Mobile Content Authoring
1.4.3 E-books
1.4.4 Portable LMS
1.4.5 Mobile and Video-based Courseware
1.4.6 Interactive Assessments
1.4.7 Content Development
1.4.8 M-Enablement
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Learning Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Professional Services
1.5.6 Telecom and IT
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Learning Software Market Size
2.2 Mobile Learning Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Learning Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Mobile Learning Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Learning Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Mobile Learning Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mobile Learning Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Learning Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Mobile Learning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Mobile Learning Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Mobile Learning Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 SAP
12.2.1 SAP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction
12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SAP Recent Development
12.3 Net Dimensions
12.3.1 Net Dimensions Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction
12.3.4 Net Dimensions Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Net Dimensions Recent Development
12.4 Citrix
12.4.1 Citrix Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction
12.4.4 Citrix Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Citrix Recent Development
12.5 Upside learning
12.5.1 Upside learning Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction
12.5.4 Upside learning Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Upside learning Recent Development
12.6 Litmos
12.6.1 Litmos Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction
12.6.4 Litmos Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Litmos Recent Development
12.7 iSpring Solutions
12.7.1 iSpring Solutions Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction
12.7.4 iSpring Solutions Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 iSpring Solutions Recent Development
12.8 Versal
12.8.1 Versal Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction
12.8.4 Versal Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Versal Recent Development
12.9 Docebo
12.9.1 Docebo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction
12.9.4 Docebo Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Docebo Recent Development
12.10 Absorb
12.10.1 Absorb Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Learning Software Introduction
12.10.4 Absorb Revenue in Mobile Learning Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Absorb Recent Development
12.11 Traineaze
12.12 Mindflash Technologies
12.13 SkyPrep
12.14 Accord LMS
12.15 Adobe
12.16 Configio
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
