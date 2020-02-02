Mobile Learning Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, Skillsoft, Citrix Systems, Upside Learning, Dell

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Mobile Learning Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Mobile Learning market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Mobile Learning market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Mobile Learning players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Mobile Learning industry situations. According to the research, the Mobile Learning market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Mobile Learning market.

Global Mobile Learning Market was valued at USD 10.93 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 179.21 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 36.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Mobile Learning Market include:

IBM Corporation

Skillsoft

Citrix Systems

Upside Learning

Dell

SAP AG

AT&T

Promethean

Cisco Systems