Mobile Handset Protection Market Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Global Market2018 – 2028

The key driving factor of the global mobile handset protection market currently, is the cost benefits of buying mobile handset protection schemes as opposed to purchasing replacement devices. Additionally, these services also improve the scope of customer satisfaction while reducing their overall expenses and protecting valuable data, thereby gaining a greater appeal from retail smartphone companies as well. Services offered in the global mobile handset protection market may include like-for-like replacement or next-day replacement. Owing to the chances of smart devices also being susceptible to screen damage, users are now opting for effective and relevant protection programs for their device.

However, the global mobile handset protection market is currently being restrained by the minimal cost benefits of providing protection services to low priced handsets and the overall global economic slowdown. As the prices of handsets including basic phones and smartphones come down, consumers find it much easier to replace their damaged handsets rather than opting for a device protection plan. This easy affordability of handsets is having a negative impact on this market.

Recent trends in the global mobile handset protection market suggest that leading mobile operators are promoting handset protection programs internally. This is because such programs drive high value to both consumers and carriers and the improvement of relations between them.

Mobile Handset Protection Market: Geographical Assessment

North America is dominating the global mobile handset protection market so far, followed closely by Europe. The growth of both regions is attributed to the technological advancements in communication and their higher quality infrastructure in telecom. In addition, these regions have a consumer base with greater purchasing power than other regions, thus making them more likely to opt for mobile handset protection schemes.

Asia Pacific is also observing a rapid growth in the demand for mobile handset protection services, owing to the deepening penetration of telecom networks and the growing base of smartphones users. The growth in other regions such as Latin America and the MEA will be driven by the increasing number of smartphone users.

Mobile Handset Protection Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Leading entities in the global mobile handset protection market so far have included SquareTrade, Asurion LLC, CAN Financial Corp., Liberty Mutual, American International Group, Inc., Verizon Wireless, Sprint Corporation, T-Mobile, and AT&T Mobility.

