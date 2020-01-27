Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market 2020 Potential Growth, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Industry Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2027

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this Report and technologies by various application segments. The report also consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis while also giving all the CAGR projections for the historic year and forecast period of 2019-2027

Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market accounted to US$ 564.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,546.4 Mn by 2027.

According to the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017, in Europe, every year cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths and more than 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU). Furthermore, as per the American Heart Association (AHA) 2019 statistics, 121.5 million adults in the U.S. which is around half of the US adult population, suffers from cardiovascular disease.



Get Sample Copy OF [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003486/

Owing to the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases across various countries, the need and demand for the mobile cardiac telemetry systems for the treatment of the CVD is expected to increase in the coming years.

The mobile cardiac telemetry systems market by technology is segmented into lead based and patch based systems. In 2018, the mobile cardiac telemetry systems with lead based segment held a largest market share of 60.1% of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market, by technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to advancements in ambulatory cardiac monitoring, and increasing rate of heart rhythm disorders. Moreover, the patch-based segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 12.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to advances in the technology of wearable cardiac monitors.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global mobile cardiac telemetry systems industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below:

2018: Medtronic discontinued marketing for its SEEQ Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) System to concentrate support on its Reveal LINQ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) System.

2016: BioTelemetry, Inc acquired Geneva Healthcare, Inc. which is the leading provider of remote monitoring for implantable cardiac devices.

2015: Medicomp launched TelePatch, which was the latest breakthrough in the world of ECG patches.

Company Profiles

Medtronic,

BioTelemetry Inc.,

Applied Cardiac Systems,

Medicomp,

Preventice Services,

The Scottcare Corporation,

Medi-Lynx (Subisidiary Of Medicalgorithmics, S.A)

Zoll Medical Corporation,

Welch Allyn,

Telerhythmics, LLC,

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. CVDs are the leading cause of death across the globe, it affects more people as compared to any other disease. According to the World Health Organization’s Fact sheet on cardiovascular diseases, in 2016, approximately 17.9 million people died from CVDs, which was 31.0% of all the global deaths. Among these approximately 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Heart attacks and strokes are mainly caused due to fatty deposits that block the blood vessels that prevents blood from flowing to the heart or brain. Strokes are also caused due to bleeding from a blood vessel in the brain or from blood clots. Heart attacks and strokes are caused due to increased consumption of tobacco use, unhealthy diet and obesity, physical inactivity and rising alcohol consumption, hypertension, and diabetes.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market – Market Segmentation

By Technology

Lead Based

Patch Based

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cardiac Centres

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America (SAM)

Additionally, government authorities in Asia Pacific are focusing on strengthening their medical tourism sector, thereby maximizing the flow of revenue.

Whereas, Poland has slowly arisen as a favorite medical tourism destination in Europe. For instance, in Poland, the costs medical treatments are often lower by 60-80% compared to the same benefits in the rest of the EU countries. The major reason for the growth of the tourism is Poland’s recognition and acceptance to the European Union. The rising medical tourism in the emerging nations such as Poland is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

Buy Full [email protected]https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003486/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]