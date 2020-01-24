Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market 2020 – 2026 Regional Growth Analysis || Leading Players – CorVitals, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Biotricity, Hill-Rom Services Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Bittium

Global mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market are Medicalgorithmics.com, The ScottCare Corporation, Medicomp Inc., nationalcardiac.com, ACSDiagnostics, Preventice Solutions, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., CorVitals, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Biotricity, Hill-Rom Services Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Bittium, Cardiac Insight Inc. among others.

With the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in this report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market research analysis report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a real-time cardiac monitoring featured with the cutting edge technology to provide convenient and reliable monitoring of cardiac rate of patients with cardiac diseases. MCT monitoring devices are advanced developed device which automatically detects and transmits ECG rhythms without patient participation to a distant diagnostic monitoring laboratory up to the 30 days.

Growing cases of the cardiac diseases and awareness towards its diagnosis and treatment is leading to the excess utilization of the monitoring systems. Various monitoring systems are available to monitor the cardiac rates such as holters, event monitors and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring systems. Across from all devices, MCT provides the efficient results from 24 hours till 30 days. The wide range of applications in the field of research, diagnostics, data storage and growing research oriented programs are boosting the requirement of the mobile cardiac telemetry in medical sector. The overall market of mobile cardiac telemetry is growing tremendously due to high reimbursement policies on MCT device and growing number of cardiac diseases.

On the basis of technology, the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market is segmented into lead based and patch based.

On the basis of type, the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel.

On the basis of cellular connection, the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market is segmented into wireless (WIFI) and Bluetooth (BT).

On the basis of end user, the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers, independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF) and home healthcare.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market : Product Launch

In June 2019, ZOLL implemented the recent technology in order to improve the management of patients with acute heart failure. This is designed to assist medical doctors, enhance results in patients with fluid management complications and decrease hospitalizations.

In May 2018, Preventice Solutions, Inc. announced launch of BodyGuardian MINI. This is smallest and reusable. It is easy to use and reliable based on its small size and reusable, waterproof design. This device gives a wearable patch which is able to move and reapply by the patient.

In December 2015, ScottCare launched 3-in-1 TeleSense RCM. 3-in-1 TeleSense RCM is a cardiac Rhythm Monitor offers full MCT, holter functionality and cellular events. The device transfer arrhythmia occurrences, local Wi-Fi, precision, auto-trigger and automotive transmission.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market Trends:

On the basis of technology, the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market is segmented into lead based and patch based. In 2019, lead based segment is expected to dominate the global mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market with the largest market share due to the number of lead presence in the mobile cardiac telemetry and their precise monitoring of heart rate and convenient handling by the experts.

On the basis of type, the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel.

On the basis of cellular connection, the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market is segmented into wireless (WIFI) and Bluetooth (BT).

On the basis of end user, the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers, independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF) and home healthcare.

Opportunities in the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

